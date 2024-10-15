Left Menu

Jharkhand's Educational Reform: A New Era in Infrastructure and Development

The Jharkhand government has approved several infrastructure projects in the education sector, including engineering colleges and polytechnics worth Rs 530 crore. Additional funds were allocated for tourism development, road reconstruction, and the launch of a state institutional ranking framework.

Updated: 15-10-2024 09:05 IST
The Jharkhand government has officially sanctioned numerous educational infrastructure projects, demonstrating a commitment to advancement in this critical sector. Engineering colleges and polytechnics will be established at an estimated cost of Rs 530 crore, following Monday's cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The cabinet ratified 29 decisions, notably the construction of a Government Polytechnic in Chakulia, Jamshedpur, amounting to Rs 134.18 crore, a Government Engineering College also in Jamshedpur at Rs 254.93 crore, and another Government Polytechnic in Potka, Jamshedpur, for Rs 136.13 crore. The meeting also allocated Rs 42.83 crore to further develop the Netarhat Tourism Project.

Approval was granted for the reconstruction of roads in Garhwa with Rs 109.16 crore, alongside amendments to the Anganwadi Centre Building Construction Scheme, and setting up of an integrated science and mathematics lab in elementary schools at Rs 50 crore. The cabinet also endorsed Rs 20 crore for the Jharkhand State Institutional Ranking Framework's rollout and Rs 39.21 crore for a degree college in Godda district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

