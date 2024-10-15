Teacher Suspended for Alleged Misconduct Sparks Outrage

A government school teacher in Muzaffarnagar's Charthawal block has been suspended following allegations of misconduct with female students, as confirmed by an official on Tuesday. The action was taken after parents staged protests demanding justice for their children.

Basic Education Officer Sandeep Kumar stated that a showcause notice has also been served to the school's headmaster for failing in his duties. The situation is being closely monitored by the authorities.

The community's response highlights concerns over safety and accountability within educational institutions. This incident has sparked a wider conversation about measures needed to ensure student protection in schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)