Congress Protests Waqf Amendment Bill, Calls Parliamentary Move 'Unconstitutional'

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi protested against the Waqf Amendment Bill before its tabling in Parliament, joined by opposition disapproval citing unconstitutional changes. Meanwhile, Union Minister Sitharaman seeks consideration of Rajya Sabha amendments in the Banking Laws Bill. Both BJP and Congress have issued whips to ensure MP presence for discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 11:08 IST
Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi protests against Waqf Amendment Bill (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political development, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi staged a protest on Wednesday against the upcoming Waqf Amendment Bill outside the Indian Parliament. Wearing black and brandishing a placard labeled "Reject Waqf Bill," Pratapgarhi showcased Congress's vehement opposition to the bill, which seeks to modify the Waqf Act of 1995.

As the bill is set to be tabled for consideration, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman plans to move forward with amendments approved by the Rajya Sabha for the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill of 2024. This legislation affects various acts including the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, demonstrating the government's intention to update financial regulations.

Amidst the legislative activities, Congress and other opposition factions, bolstering the INDIA bloc, are galvanizing against the Waqf Amendment Bill. Concerns were raised by Congress's K Suresh, and Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, branding the bill as "dictatorial and unconstitutional." Despite the ruling party's majority, calls for discussion are growing to shed light on these controversial changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

