Congress Protests Waqf Amendment Bill, Calls Parliamentary Move 'Unconstitutional'

In a significant political development, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi staged a protest on Wednesday against the upcoming Waqf Amendment Bill outside the Indian Parliament. Wearing black and brandishing a placard labeled "Reject Waqf Bill," Pratapgarhi showcased Congress's vehement opposition to the bill, which seeks to modify the Waqf Act of 1995.

As the bill is set to be tabled for consideration, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman plans to move forward with amendments approved by the Rajya Sabha for the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill of 2024. This legislation affects various acts including the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, demonstrating the government's intention to update financial regulations.

Amidst the legislative activities, Congress and other opposition factions, bolstering the INDIA bloc, are galvanizing against the Waqf Amendment Bill. Concerns were raised by Congress's K Suresh, and Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, branding the bill as "dictatorial and unconstitutional." Despite the ruling party's majority, calls for discussion are growing to shed light on these controversial changes.

