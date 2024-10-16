Left Menu

Revamping Education: Empowering Muslim Children through Equitable Opportunities

NCPCR's Priyank Kanoongo advocates for stopping state funding to madrassas unless they align with the Right to Education Act. He stresses equitable educational opportunities for impoverished Muslim children, calling past policies discriminatory. Kanoongo emphasizes mainstream schooling for all children to empower marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 11:44 IST
Education
  • Country:
  • India

Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), clarified that he never called for the closure of madrassas but recommended halting state funding if these institutions do not comply with the Right to Education Act.

He expressed concerns that impoverished Muslim children are pressured into religious schooling, advocating for equitable educational opportunities. Kanoongo criticized groups resisting educational reforms, stating their fear of empowered communities demanding accountability and equal rights.

Stressing the importance of mainstream schooling, he highlighted efforts to integrate madrassa students, acknowledging challenges in states like Kerala, while praising proactive measures in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

