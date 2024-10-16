Left Menu

Dr. Jitendra Singh Urges Delhi University Students to Lead India's Journey Towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047'

In his speech, Dr. Jitendra Singh praised the Indian government's progress over the past ten years, focusing on how it has empowered young people.

Image Credit: Twitter(@DrJitendraSingh)
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing students at Delhi University's Daulat Ram College, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh called upon the youth to become torchbearers of India's vision for Viksit Bharat 2047, an initiative spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Union Minister, who holds multiple portfolios including Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and Atomic Energy, encouraged students to lead the nation’s charge towards development, saying the reforms introduced over the last decade have bolstered India's global standing and instilled confidence in its youth.

Empowering Youth for India's Future

In his speech, Dr. Jitendra Singh praised the Indian government's progress over the past ten years, focusing on how it has empowered young people. He stated, "The reforms brought in the last 10 years have given self-confidence to Indian youth and raised their esteem globally." He cited the government's early infrastructure initiatives after 2014, pointing out that infrastructure projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore were sanctioned within the first 100 days, with the creation of 12 industrial nodes that will generate employment for 40 lakh youths.

He further emphasized the impact of Prime Minister Modi's decision to introduce self-certification for documents. "Youth no longer had to go to any Gazetted officer for certification of documents. That showed the kind of faith this government posed on the youth," Dr. Singh said, underscoring the government’s trust in the country’s younger generation.

Reforms in Government Hiring Process

Dr. Jitendra Singh addressed long-standing concerns regarding the fairness of government recruitment. He noted that aspirants often complained about receiving lower marks in interviews despite excelling in written exams. To tackle this, the government eliminated the interview process for Group C and below positions in central services, ensuring a more transparent recruitment process.

Start-Up Boom: From 350 to 3.75 Lakh

The Minister highlighted the explosive growth of the start-up ecosystem under the current government. "Our Government incubated and accelerated this concept in the country. There were only 350-375 Start-Ups before 2014, which have now grown to around 3.75 lakh. We are now the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world," he proudly declared. He pointed to start-ups as pivotal for India's development journey and achieving global benchmarks by 2047.

Call to Action for a Developed India

In closing, Dr. Jitendra Singh reiterated that India’s young people are the key to making Viksit Bharat 2047 a reality, encouraging students to embrace the opportunities the government has created through reforms and innovation. He remarked that if India is to become a developed nation by 2047, the country must continue to set global standards in governance, technology, and entrepreneurship. He stressed that with the youth leading the way, India is well on its path to rapid development.

The event also saw the distribution of certificates to promising young minds, symbolizing the government's recognition of the role the youth will play in shaping India’s future trajectory.

 

