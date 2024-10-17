Empowering Parents: AAP's 'Shiksha Par Baat' Initiative

The Aam Aadmi Party has initiated a new programme, titled 'Shiksha Par Baat', to involve parents in Delhi's educational policy-making process, spearheaded by senior leader Manish Sisodia.

At the first event in Patparganj, over 500 parents engaged in discussions, providing feedback on Delhi's education model and suggesting improvements for the future of government schools.

Sisodia highlighted the remarkable achievements of Delhi's public schools, noting that government school results have exceeded private school results for seven years, attributing success to initiatives like modern infrastructure and free exam coaching.

