Empowering Parents: AAP's 'Shiksha Par Baat' Initiative

The Aam Aadmi Party, led by senior leader Manish Sisodia, has launched the 'Shiksha Par Baat' programme to engage parents in shaping Delhi's education policy. Through interactive sessions, Sisodia seeks feedback on government schools' education model, aiming to foster a more inclusive and innovative system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party has initiated a new programme, titled 'Shiksha Par Baat', to involve parents in Delhi's educational policy-making process, spearheaded by senior leader Manish Sisodia.

At the first event in Patparganj, over 500 parents engaged in discussions, providing feedback on Delhi's education model and suggesting improvements for the future of government schools.

Sisodia highlighted the remarkable achievements of Delhi's public schools, noting that government school results have exceeded private school results for seven years, attributing success to initiatives like modern infrastructure and free exam coaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)

