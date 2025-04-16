Rajasthan Governor Advocates New Education Policy for Holistic Student Development
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde emphasized the importance of the National Education Policy for the holistic development of students. Addressing a workshop, Bagde highlighted the policy's role in building intellectual capacity and preparing society to face challenges collectively. He urged educators to foster meaningful, understanding-based learning.
Governor Haribhau Bagde of Rajasthan articulated the significance of the National Education Policy (NEP) in fostering holistic student development during a state-level workshop. He underscored the importance of enhancing intellectual capacity to enable society to handle challenges effectively.
Bagde noted that the central government's budget for education under various programs aims to foster comprehensive growth among students. By cultivating well-rounded minds, society becomes better equipped to manage disasters collectively.
He also cited social reformer Vinoba Bhave in advocating for a new education policy post-independence to boost intellectual growth. Stressing a shift from rote to understanding-based learning, Bagde urged educators to implement the NEP's principles for enduring knowledge.
