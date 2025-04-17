Harvard Under Fire: Federal Funding Freeze Amid Education Policy Clash
Harvard University is facing threats from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security over alleged violations involving foreign students and campus protests. The Trump administration has halted millions in funding and warned of further repercussions. The situation raises concerns about academic freedom under current educational policies.
Harvard University finds itself at the center of a federal funding battle as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) demands compliance on issues related to foreign students and campus protests. Secretary Kristi Noem announced the termination of over $2.7 million in grants if demands are not met.
The Trump administration accuses Harvard's foreign student visa holders of engaging in 'illegal and violent activities,' and has threatened to revoke their enrollment privileges unless Harvard demonstrates compliance with reporting standards by the end of April.
This funding freeze is part of a broader strategy by the Trump administration to pressure universities involved in pro-Palestinian protests following political tensions in the Middle East. Concerns over academic freedom and potential biases in policy execution remain at the forefront of this high-stakes federal-education standoff.
(With inputs from agencies.)
