Left Menu

Knee-Deep in Setbacks: The Rise of ACL Injuries in Women's Football

The Women's Super League is grappling with an alarming increase in ACL injuries among players this season. Project ACL, launched by FIFPRO, aims to study multifaceted risk factors contributing to this trend, amidst growing concerns and the lack of comprehensive research on professional female athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:31 IST
Knee-Deep in Setbacks: The Rise of ACL Injuries in Women's Football

The Women's Super League is facing a troubling rise in ACL injuries, with several key players benched just weeks into the season. This concern is echoed by Alex Culvin of FIFPRO, who noted the frequency of these injuries and the pressing need for investigation.

FIFPRO has teamed up with other entities on Project ACL, a comprehensive study examining the various risk factors making female athletes more vulnerable to ACL tears. Despite the differences in male and female physiology, experts stress that it's crucial to look beyond anatomy alone.

With scarce research focused on female players, the initiative aims to establish evidence-based standards to enhance player safety. UEFA is developing strategies to prevent ACL injuries, hoping to address fears that the escalating injury rates might dissuade young girls from playing football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024