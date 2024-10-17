Knee-Deep in Setbacks: The Rise of ACL Injuries in Women's Football

The Women's Super League is facing a troubling rise in ACL injuries, with several key players benched just weeks into the season. This concern is echoed by Alex Culvin of FIFPRO, who noted the frequency of these injuries and the pressing need for investigation.

FIFPRO has teamed up with other entities on Project ACL, a comprehensive study examining the various risk factors making female athletes more vulnerable to ACL tears. Despite the differences in male and female physiology, experts stress that it's crucial to look beyond anatomy alone.

With scarce research focused on female players, the initiative aims to establish evidence-based standards to enhance player safety. UEFA is developing strategies to prevent ACL injuries, hoping to address fears that the escalating injury rates might dissuade young girls from playing football.

(With inputs from agencies.)