Pioneering Vertical Transportation Education: A Partnership Between Chitkara University and KONE India

Chitkara University partners with KONE India to launch the KONE Centre of Excellence for Vertical Transportation. This collaboration combines academic and industry expertise to provide students with cutting-edge skills in vertical transportation. The initiative aims to address the demand for sustainable urban mobility solutions through innovative education and practical training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-10-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 11:31 IST
Chitkara University has joined forces with KONE India, a top manufacturer in the elevator and escalator sector, to offer a specialized course in vertical transportation skills. The partnership aims to integrate advanced technology and innovative teaching methods, enhancing the educational experience for university students.

The collaboration has led to the establishment of the KONE Centre of Excellence for Vertical Transportation on the Chitkara campus. This state-of-the-art facility provides a comprehensive course that merges theoretical knowledge with practical industry experience, preparing students for future challenges in urban mobility solutions.

Chitkara University's Chancellor, Dr. Ashok Chitkara, and KONE India's Managing Director, Amit Gossain, both highlighted the initiative's importance in fostering talent. The program has even been upgraded from a diploma to a bachelor's degree, illustrating a significant investment in education for India's future professionals.

