Inclusive Initiatives at IITs: A New Era of Equitable Education
The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are implementing fee concessions and relaxed cut-offs for reserved category students. Efforts include preparatory courses and Citizen Service Centres for JEE-based admissions. These measures aim to promote inclusive education across 23 IITs in India.
The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are embracing measures to ensure inclusive and equitable education across the nation. Officials revealed that fee concessions, including application fee reductions and relaxed cut-offs, are being offered to students from reserved categories.
According to V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, and the organization behind this year's JEE-Advanced exam, these initiatives reflect the Ministry of Education's commitment to support disadvantaged students. A preparatory course for SC and ST students who fall short of cut-off marks aims to bolster their entry into IITs.
This year, new steps such as 'Citizen Service Centres' were introduced to assist rural candidates, while a multilingual call center addressed applicant queries. These developments aim to minimize technical issues and ensure seats are allocated efficiently.
