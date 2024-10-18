Left Menu

Jawaharlal Nehru University plans to establish dedicated centres for Assamese warrior Lachit Borphukan and the Chola dynasty, depending on funding availability. The university has already set up a centre in honor of Shivaji Maharaj, supported by a Rs 10 crore grant from Maharashtra's government, aiming to enrich historical narratives for Viksit Bharat 2047.

New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:21 IST
JNU Expands Historical Horizons With New Cultural Centres
Jawaharlal Nehru University is poised to further expand its focus on historical figures with plans for centres dedicated to Assamese warrior Lachit Borphukan and the Chola dynasty, contingent upon financial backing. This initiative follows the recent establishment of a Centre of Excellence honoring Maratha leader Shivaji Maharaj.

According to University Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit, a substantial funding of Rs 10 crore from the Maharashtra government facilitated the creation of a centre dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji. The funding reflects the collaborative discussions held between the university and state officials to finalize the centre's academic offerings.

Pandit emphasized the national significance of Shivaji, asserting that his teachings are crucial for shaping narratives aligned with India's 2047 development aspirations. The Vice Chancellor expressed readiness to establish similar centres for Lachit Borphukan and Rajendra Chola, should relevant state governments provide the necessary funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

