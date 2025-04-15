Debate Over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial's Location
BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale suggests constructing a memorial for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai rather than the proposed site in the Arabian Sea. He argues that the spacious land could avoid ecological challenges and draws parallels to other similar conversions.
BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale has called for the construction of a memorial for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Mumbai's Raj Bhavan, instead of in the Arabian Sea as previously proposed.
Located on Malabar Hill, the 40-acre gubernatorial residence is seen as a viable site that offers ample space and a strategic location.
Bhosale, a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, argues that shifting the governor's residence would prevent ecological issues and cites other memorial conversions as precedent.
