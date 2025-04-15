Debate Over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial's Location

BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale has called for the construction of a memorial for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Mumbai's Raj Bhavan, instead of in the Arabian Sea as previously proposed.

Located on Malabar Hill, the 40-acre gubernatorial residence is seen as a viable site that offers ample space and a strategic location.

Bhosale, a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, argues that shifting the governor's residence would prevent ecological issues and cites other memorial conversions as precedent.

(With inputs from agencies.)