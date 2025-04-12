Left Menu

Shivaji Maharaj: A Legacy of Valor and Unity

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commemorated the valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, emphasizing his ideals of swadharm and swarajya that continue to inspire India. Shah highlighted the warrior king's strategic unification of society and Maharashtra's political controversy over Aurangzeb's tomb. Efforts for Shivaji memorials and legal protections were discussed.

Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2025 14:14 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, emphasizing the enduring inspiration of his ideals of 'swadharm and swarajya' for India's future aspirations. Speaking at Raigad Fort, Shah remarked on Shivaji's strategic success against the Mughals, particularly Aurangzeb, who died defeated in Maharashtra.

Amidst political tension regarding the tomb of Aurangzeb, Shah reiterated the Narendra Modi government's commitment to Shivaji's ideals. He championed efforts to establish memorials in the Arabian Sea and Delhi, echoing Fadnavis's promise to bring the memorial plan before the Bombay High Court for consideration.

Alongside Shah, Udayanraje Bhosale, a Maratha descendant, advocated for stronger legal protections for Shivaji's legacy, including a proposed law against insults to Shivaji Maharaj and the creation of a censor board. Discussions on governance roles within the Mahayuti alliance were also ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

