Tragedy at IIT Delhi: Student's Untimely Demise Raises Concerns

A young life was tragically cut short at IIT Delhi when Kumar Yash, a second-year M.Sc student, allegedly took his own life in his hostel room. The 21-year-old was under psychiatric treatment and had no suicide note, prompting thorough police investigations.

Police reported that a PCR call was received late Tuesday night, indicating a suicide at Aravali Hostel. Upon arrival, officers found Kumar's room locked from the inside, forcing staff to break a window to gain entry. He was discovered hanging with towels, which were removed by his friends and staff to try and save him.

Despite being rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, Kumar was declared dead upon arrival. Authorities are now examining CCTV footage and recording statements to piece together why such a promising young student felt compelled to take this step. IIT Delhi has expressed deep condolences to his family and is committed to addressing student well-being more comprehensively.

