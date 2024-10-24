Left Menu

President's Educational Sojourn: Murmu's Confluence with Chhattisgarh Academia

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, participating as the chief guest at convocations for four higher education institutions. During her stay, she will engage with local tribal communities and visit significant cultural and religious sites, amidst heightened security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 24-10-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 11:13 IST
President's Educational Sojourn: Murmu's Confluence with Chhattisgarh Academia
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, where she will serve as the chief guest at the convocation ceremonies for four prominent higher education institutions. This visit highlights her commitment to fostering educational excellence and engagement with academic communities.

Security measures have been intensified in the Raipur and Durg districts to ensure her safety during the visit. Traffic diversions are in place to facilitate the president's movement across key locations in these districts from Friday through Saturday.

President Murmu's itinerary includes visits to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the National Institute of Technology in Raipur on Friday, followed by interactions with tribal communities at the Purkhauti Muktangan museum. Her tour continues on Saturday with visits to Bhilai's Indian Institute of Technology and the Pt Deendayal Memorial Health Science and Ayush University in Nava Raipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024