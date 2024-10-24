President's Educational Sojourn: Murmu's Confluence with Chhattisgarh Academia
President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, participating as the chief guest at convocations for four higher education institutions. During her stay, she will engage with local tribal communities and visit significant cultural and religious sites, amidst heightened security measures.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, where she will serve as the chief guest at the convocation ceremonies for four prominent higher education institutions. This visit highlights her commitment to fostering educational excellence and engagement with academic communities.
Security measures have been intensified in the Raipur and Durg districts to ensure her safety during the visit. Traffic diversions are in place to facilitate the president's movement across key locations in these districts from Friday through Saturday.
President Murmu's itinerary includes visits to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the National Institute of Technology in Raipur on Friday, followed by interactions with tribal communities at the Purkhauti Muktangan museum. Her tour continues on Saturday with visits to Bhilai's Indian Institute of Technology and the Pt Deendayal Memorial Health Science and Ayush University in Nava Raipur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tripura Enforces Strict Noise Regulations Ahead of Durga Puja Festivities
Chetia Agrani Durga Puja Highlights Ganga Pollution
Charity Event Brings Hope and Education to Durg's Underprivileged Children
Unveiling Heartfelt Tributes: Wow! Momo Honors Caregivers This Durga Pujo
Aviation Takes a Cultural Flight with Durga Puja-Inspired Tail Art