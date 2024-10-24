President's Educational Sojourn: Murmu's Confluence with Chhattisgarh Academia

President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, where she will serve as the chief guest at the convocation ceremonies for four prominent higher education institutions. This visit highlights her commitment to fostering educational excellence and engagement with academic communities.

Security measures have been intensified in the Raipur and Durg districts to ensure her safety during the visit. Traffic diversions are in place to facilitate the president's movement across key locations in these districts from Friday through Saturday.

President Murmu's itinerary includes visits to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the National Institute of Technology in Raipur on Friday, followed by interactions with tribal communities at the Purkhauti Muktangan museum. Her tour continues on Saturday with visits to Bhilai's Indian Institute of Technology and the Pt Deendayal Memorial Health Science and Ayush University in Nava Raipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)