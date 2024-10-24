New Zealand and Australia Collaborate on Education Policy Innovations

Education Minister Erica Stanford is travelling to Australia today to participate in the 23rd edition of the public policy conference, Consilium, where she will engage with education leaders to discuss key reforms and share insights on improving educational outcomes.

"New Zealand and Australia face common challenges and share aspirations for education," said Minister Stanford. "New South Wales has introduced a new, explicit, sequenced, and knowledge-based curriculum, while Victoria will implement structured approaches to reading instruction from 2025. I look forward to learning from their experiences and exchanging ideas that can inform our approach in New Zealand."

Minister Stanford will speak at the conference on the topic, Can Education in Australia Be Reformed?, where she will outline her Government’s plan to elevate educational achievement and close the equity gap in New Zealand. She aims to share strategies for delivering a world-class education system that addresses the diverse needs of learners across the country.

During her visit, Minister Stanford will meet with Rt Hon Nick Gibb, the former UK Schools Minister, as well as Hon Sarah Henderson, the Senator for Victoria and federal Shadow Minister for Education. She will also engage with education policy experts and officials to explore innovative policies that can benefit both nations.

Stanford’s participation in Consilium highlights the ongoing collaboration between New Zealand and Australia in addressing pressing issues such as curriculum reform, equity in education, and improving literacy outcomes. The Minister will return to New Zealand on October 27 after her meetings and discussions in Australia.