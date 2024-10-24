Innovative Governance: Woxsen University Students Engage with Telangana Finance Commission

In a move to foster educational and practical insights, a group of students from Woxsen University had the invaluable opportunity to engage with key government officials at the Telangana State Finance Commission in Hyderabad earlier this week.

The gathering included IAS Smita Sabharwal and Ms. Srujana Yadav, sparking discussions on enhancing local governance frameworks. What was meant to be a brief meeting extended into a two-hour session due to the students' intriguing proposals aimed at boosting revenue and improving community facilities.

This visit aligns with India's ambitious project to transform its villages by 2035, inspiring both the students and officials. Woxsen University, known for its comprehensive programs and global partnerships, continues to emphasize the importance of youth in governance and innovative solutions.

