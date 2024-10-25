Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear NEET-PG Exam Transparency Pleas

The Supreme Court is set to conduct a detailed hearing on petitions seeking the disclosure of NEET-PG 2024 exam materials for transparency. Students challenged the National Board of Examinations for not releasing answer keys and question papers, alleging confusion and lack of standard operating procedures during the examination process.

The Supreme Court has scheduled a detailed hearing on petitions demanding the release of NEET-PG 2024 answer keys and question papers, held on August 11, to promote transparency in the selection process.

Representing concerned students, advocate Tanvi Dubey argued before Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra that the National Board of Examinations (NBE) failed to publish an information memorandum or establish a standard operating procedure for the examination.

The court previously criticized last-minute changes to the NEET-PG pattern as unprecedented, prompting requests for clarity and a standardized approach from the NBE and the Centre.

