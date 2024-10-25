Supreme Court to Hear NEET-PG Exam Transparency Pleas

The Supreme Court has scheduled a detailed hearing on petitions demanding the release of NEET-PG 2024 answer keys and question papers, held on August 11, to promote transparency in the selection process.

Representing concerned students, advocate Tanvi Dubey argued before Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra that the National Board of Examinations (NBE) failed to publish an information memorandum or establish a standard operating procedure for the examination.

The court previously criticized last-minute changes to the NEET-PG pattern as unprecedented, prompting requests for clarity and a standardized approach from the NBE and the Centre.

