Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Boosts Recruitment with Age Relaxation and New Examination Schemes

The Arunachal Pradesh government implements measures to streamline recruitment by relaxing age limits and proposing a unified exam scheme for engineering posts. Amendments to police service rules and the creation of new posts aim to enhance state administration. Development strides under Chief Minister Pema Khandu are acknowledged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:16 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Boosts Recruitment with Age Relaxation and New Examination Schemes
Arunachal Pradesh approves 'One Time Relaxation' for direct recruitment (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh government has introduced a 'One Time Relaxation' of the upper age limit for direct recruitment. This decision enables candidates to apply for certain vacancies previously announced, which have been or will be cancelled by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), under specified conditions. The initiative was approved during a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Itanagar.

In a bid to accelerate the recruitment process, the Cabinet sanctioned the creation of a Common Examination Scheme. This scheme is targeted at direct recruitment for Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers positions within the state's government. The APPSC, with input from various departments, will develop the examination syllabus.

Further, amendments to the Arunachal Pradesh Police Service Rules were approved. The revisions, part of the APPS (4th Amendment) Rules, 2025, focus on organizing cadre management and promotions more effectively. A new Common Cadre Structure will classify all police officer grades as Group 'A' Gazetted Posts. Additionally, the Cabin approved 280 new posts in the Public Health Engineering & Water Supply department, supporting both current officials and future hires.

The Cabinet was also briefed on a memorandum to be submitted to the 16th Finance Commission. In March, Chief Minister Pema Khandu cited reforms and growth in the state's economy, emphasizing achievements in GSDP, state budget, per capita income, and GST collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025