Arunachal Pradesh Boosts Recruitment with Age Relaxation and New Examination Schemes

The Arunachal Pradesh government has introduced a 'One Time Relaxation' of the upper age limit for direct recruitment. This decision enables candidates to apply for certain vacancies previously announced, which have been or will be cancelled by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), under specified conditions. The initiative was approved during a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Itanagar.

In a bid to accelerate the recruitment process, the Cabinet sanctioned the creation of a Common Examination Scheme. This scheme is targeted at direct recruitment for Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers positions within the state's government. The APPSC, with input from various departments, will develop the examination syllabus.

Further, amendments to the Arunachal Pradesh Police Service Rules were approved. The revisions, part of the APPS (4th Amendment) Rules, 2025, focus on organizing cadre management and promotions more effectively. A new Common Cadre Structure will classify all police officer grades as Group 'A' Gazetted Posts. Additionally, the Cabin approved 280 new posts in the Public Health Engineering & Water Supply department, supporting both current officials and future hires.

The Cabinet was also briefed on a memorandum to be submitted to the 16th Finance Commission. In March, Chief Minister Pema Khandu cited reforms and growth in the state's economy, emphasizing achievements in GSDP, state budget, per capita income, and GST collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)