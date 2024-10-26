Inclusive Growth Through Tribal Participation: President Murmu's Vision

President Droupadi Murmu has underscored the necessity of active tribal involvement in India's path to inclusive growth, asserting that their participation is crucial to the nation's progress. Speaking at the joint convocation of IIT Bhilai, she praised the institute's technological efforts addressing tribal community challenges.

In her address, President Murmu highlighted Chhattisgarh's rich tribal culture and the harmonious relationship these communities share with nature. She emphasized the importance of learning from their sustainable lifestyle to bolster India's development agenda. She also lauded projects like the 'Crop Doctor' app benefiting six lakh farmers.

The President encouraged students to embrace risk-taking and innovation, stressing the role of IIT alumni in global industries and India's digital transformation. With 23 IITs nationwide, Murmu stressed developing a robust technical ecosystem crucial for India's future challenges, urging further tech advancements.

