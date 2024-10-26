Left Menu

Shikshagraha: Transforming India's Public Education

Shikshagraha, a movement aimed at transforming India's public education, was spotlighted during Shiksha Samvaad, a forum hosted by Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives. The initiative seeks systemic changes by uniting diverse stakeholders to enhance educational equity across India's public schools, impacting 140 million students by 2030.

Shikshagraha, an active movement striving to transform India's public schools, was the focus at Shiksha Samvaad, an education equity dialogue hosted by Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives in Mumbai.

Bringing together civil society, philanthropists, industry leaders, and educators, the event marked a significant step toward improving education for over 140 million students. The movement, backed by organizations like Axis Bank and Amazon Web Services, aims to create an educational ecosystem where every child can thrive.

By fostering collaboration among government bodies, civil society, and the private sector, Shikshagraha envisions tackling systemic issues through context-based solutions and continuous improvements in school infrastructure and teaching quality, as outlined in India's National Education Policy 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

