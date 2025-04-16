Canada's Tight General Election: Key Policies Unveiled
Canada's general election on April 28 sees a close contest between Liberals and Conservatives. Key issues include tariffs on U.S. imports, tax cuts, military investment, trade diversification, energy projects, and housing policies. Crime, auto industry support, and relations with the U.S. are pivotal in debate platforms.
Canada's general election slated for April 28 presents a tight race between the governing Liberals and the opposition Conservatives. Both parties have outlined significant policy platforms in anticipation of the decisive vote.
The Liberals, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, propose maintaining tariffs on over C$60 billion worth of U.S. imports until the U.S. retracts its duties. They plan tax reductions for middle- and low-income Canadians, increased military investment, and accelerated natural resource projects. Additionally, they aim to eliminate GST for first-time home buyers, envisioning wide-ranging economic and security reforms with the U.S.
The Conservatives, under Pierre Poilievre, suggest bilateral tariff eliminations with the U.S., expanded energy projects, and significant tax reforms. Their agenda includes strengthening national security in the Arctic, incentivizing municipal reductions in building taxes, and harsher crime penalties. Both parties are focused on boosting Canada's economy amid global uncertainties.
