Canada's Election Showdown: Liberals vs. Conservatives

Canada is set for a critical general election on April 28, pitting Prime Minister Mark Carney's governing Liberals against Pierre Poilievre's challenging Conservatives in a tightly contested race.

The election involves filling 343 seats in the House of Commons, with 172 needed for a majority. Leaders must navigate complex scenarios to form viable governments, often relying on coalitions or minority agreements.

Outcomes range from a straightforward majority government to intricate minority arrangements, potentially involving negotiations with opposition parties. The election results will significantly influence Canada's political landscape and stability.

