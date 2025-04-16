Delhi Police Crack Down on Drug Syndicate: Major Heroin Seizure
In a significant operation, Delhi Police arrested five drug peddlers and seized 620 grams of heroin valued at over Rs 1.25 crore in North Delhi. The arrested individuals include Sahibul, Jatin, Arun, Ravinder, and Farooq. The police continue to investigate the drug's origin.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:35 IST
- Country:
- India
In a sweeping operation, the Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a local drug syndicate, arresting five individuals involved in the illegal drug trade.
The authorities seized 620 grams of heroin, reportedly worth over Rs 1.25 crore, in three strategically planned raids across outer North Delhi.
The suspects, identified as Sahibul, Jatin, Arun, Ravinder, and Farooq, are believed to be key figures in the local narcotics scene. The investigation to trace the source of the drugs is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
