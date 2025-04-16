Delhi Police Crack Down on Drug Syndicate: Major Heroin Seizure

In a sweeping operation, the Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a local drug syndicate, arresting five individuals involved in the illegal drug trade.

The authorities seized 620 grams of heroin, reportedly worth over Rs 1.25 crore, in three strategically planned raids across outer North Delhi.

The suspects, identified as Sahibul, Jatin, Arun, Ravinder, and Farooq, are believed to be key figures in the local narcotics scene. The investigation to trace the source of the drugs is ongoing.

