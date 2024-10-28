Tragic Loss at School Sparks Inquiry

A tragic incident has struck Kasturba Gandhi Residential School in Sikheda, as a class 6 student has died after experiencing a sudden illness. Authorities confirm the incident occurred on Sunday.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Sandeep Kumar stated the student's body has been sent for a postmortem to identify the cause of death. Upon falling ill, the student was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

According to Kumar, all 32 students had tea and 'halwa' for breakfast, yet only this student showed signs of sickness, leading to her untimely demise. An inquiry has been launched to further investigate the circumstances.

