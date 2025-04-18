Ex-Vice Chancellor Faces Charges for Disproportionate Assets

A chargesheet against former Magadh University vice-chancellor Dr. Rajendra Prasad and his family has been filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a disproportionate assets case.

The prosecution complaint, submitted before a PMLA court in Patna, focuses on the acquisition of assets allegedly during Prasad's tenure from 2019 to 2021.

The investigation by Bihar Police flagged assets worth over Rs 2.66 crore, claiming they were obscured through a family-owned trust.

