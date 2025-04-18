Ex-Vice Chancellor Faces Charges for Disproportionate Assets
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against former Magadh University vice-chancellor Dr Rajendra Prasad and his family for disproportionate assets. The case stems from an investigation by Bihar Police's Special Vigilance Unit. The assets, allegedly acquired during Prasad's tenure, were concealed using a family-linked trust.
A chargesheet against former Magadh University vice-chancellor Dr. Rajendra Prasad and his family has been filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a disproportionate assets case.
The prosecution complaint, submitted before a PMLA court in Patna, focuses on the acquisition of assets allegedly during Prasad's tenure from 2019 to 2021.
The investigation by Bihar Police flagged assets worth over Rs 2.66 crore, claiming they were obscured through a family-owned trust.
