Urgent Call for Protection: India's Paper Industry at Risk from Cheaper Imports

The Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) has raised an alarm over the increasing imports of inferior-grade paper, calling on the government to implement stringent quality control measures and ban such imports to protect local manufacturers.

Amidst a global trade environment fraught with new tariffs by the United States, the IPMA warns of an impending crisis that could severely impact the Indian paper industry. It highlights the surge of imports from Asian countries, posing a threat of dumping excess inventory in India.

IPMA President Pawan Agarwal highlighted the sharp rise in imports from China and ASEAN, emphasizing the need for immediate policy interventions to avert potential damage to the domestic industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)