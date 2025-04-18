Valtteri Bottas: The Mentor Behind Kimi Antonelli's F1 Rise

Valtteri Bottas, who has 10 Formula One grand prix wins under his belt, is playing a crucial role as Mercedes' reserve driver by mentoring rising star Kimi Antonelli.

Bottas, aged 35 and with 246 race appearances, returned to Mercedes after losing his seat at Sauber. Antonelli, an 18-year-old rookie, expressed gratitude for Bottas' guidance, particularly after a challenging Japanese Grand Prix.

Bottas' expertise, especially on track nuances like tyre warm-up, significantly aided Antonelli, helping him secure a sixth-place finish. Antonelli lauded Bottas' impact, noting his transformation over the race weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)