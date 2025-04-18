Left Menu

Valtteri Bottas: The Mentor Behind Kimi Antonelli's F1 Rise

Valtteri Bottas, once a Formula One grand prix winner, is now mentoring Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes' young rookie. Despite not racing, Bottas provides vital guidance to Antonelli, who credits Bottas for his improvement at the Japanese Grand Prix. Antonelli's progress highlights Bottas' pivotal role in shaping future talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:44 IST
Valtteri Bottas: The Mentor Behind Kimi Antonelli's F1 Rise
Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas, who has 10 Formula One grand prix wins under his belt, is playing a crucial role as Mercedes' reserve driver by mentoring rising star Kimi Antonelli.

Bottas, aged 35 and with 246 race appearances, returned to Mercedes after losing his seat at Sauber. Antonelli, an 18-year-old rookie, expressed gratitude for Bottas' guidance, particularly after a challenging Japanese Grand Prix.

Bottas' expertise, especially on track nuances like tyre warm-up, significantly aided Antonelli, helping him secure a sixth-place finish. Antonelli lauded Bottas' impact, noting his transformation over the race weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025