Left Menu

Germany Retaliates with Iranian Consulate Shutdowns

In response to the execution of a German-Iranian national, Germany will close Iranian consulates but keep the embassy open. The Foreign Minister criticized Iran's political use of hostages and urged the EU to list Iran's Revolutionary Guards as terrorists. Diplomatic tensions continue to rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 19:25 IST
Germany Retaliates with Iranian Consulate Shutdowns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany is set to close all three Iranian consulates within its borders while keeping the embassy operational, according to the foreign ministry. This decision comes in the aftermath of the execution of a German-Iranian national, marking a new low in diplomatic relations, as stated by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in New York.

The German government has also withdrawn its ambassador from Iran following Sharmahd's execution and summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires, expressing its disapproval. Baerbock criticized Iran for using hostages as political pawns and accused the regime of leveraging Germany's support for Israel amid the Middle East conflict to justify the execution.

Further criticisms were directed at Iran for holding other German nationals unlawfully. The foreign minister assured continued efforts for their release and called on the European Union to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024