Germany Retaliates with Iranian Consulate Shutdowns

Germany is set to close all three Iranian consulates within its borders while keeping the embassy operational, according to the foreign ministry. This decision comes in the aftermath of the execution of a German-Iranian national, marking a new low in diplomatic relations, as stated by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in New York.

The German government has also withdrawn its ambassador from Iran following Sharmahd's execution and summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires, expressing its disapproval. Baerbock criticized Iran for using hostages as political pawns and accused the regime of leveraging Germany's support for Israel amid the Middle East conflict to justify the execution.

Further criticisms were directed at Iran for holding other German nationals unlawfully. The foreign minister assured continued efforts for their release and called on the European Union to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)