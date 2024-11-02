Court to Reevaluate Ohio School District's Transgender Policies Amid Legal Challenge

A federal appeals court has opted to reassess its decision supporting an Ohio school district's measures to protect transgender students from bullying. This reevaluation comes following opposition from a conservative parents' group.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, with its full panel of 16 judges, will convene to deliberate on the lawsuit instigated by Parents Defending Education against the Olentangy Local School District, Ohio's fourth-largest educational body. Notably, nine of these judges were appointed by Republican presidents, underscoring the conservative leanings of this court.

Olentangy's policies, aiming to curb bullying that includes misgendering, have sparked nationwide discussions on transgender student rights. A previous divided court decision indicated little chance of success for the lawsuit in demonstrating First Amendment violations, but the appeal is now under renewed scrutiny.

