China's Marriage Rates Plummet Amid Economic Concerns

China is witnessing a significant decline in marriage registrations, with official data revealing a drop of 943,000 couples tying the knot in the first nine months of 2024, compared to the previous year. According to the Ministry of Civil Affairs, just 4.747 million couples were registered from January to September.

Amid economic uncertainty and surging living costs, many young Chinese are opting to delay marriage, a situation that is alarmingly noted by lawmakers. Despite China's efforts to simplify marriage registrations and introduce policies to boost the population, challenges persist. This year has also seen a slight drop in divorce registrations.

The declining birth rate has prompted government initiatives aimed at reshaping marriage and childbearing culture. Chinese President Xi Jinping called for women to lead a new family trend, as the topic continues to spark heated discussions online. Many young people remain cautious about future prospects, reflecting broader economic concerns.

