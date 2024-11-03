Graduate Business School Applications Surge in 2024 Amid Economic Uncertainty

Graduate business school applications have surged by 12% in 2024, despite ongoing economic uncertainty, according to the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC). This marks a significant reversal from previous declines and suggests a renewed interest in management education.

Notably, full-time MBA programs and accounting master's programs have seen substantial growth, fueled by domestic applications and flexible delivery formats such as online and hybrid models. Global business schools are credited with innovating to meet evolving student demands.

The rise in applications from women, reaching 42%, is particularly encouraging. Experts emphasize the importance of gender diversity in education and leadership. The study also highlights an increase in domestic applications across major markets, with the exception of the UK, signaling shifting trends in educational preferences.

(With inputs from agencies.)