Uttar Pradesh Boosts Veterinary Services with New Policy

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a significant step towards enhancing veterinary services by initiating a new policy for diploma and certificate courses in animal husbandry and para-veterinary medicine.

During a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the decision was made to bolster veterinary services, especially in rural regions, by expanding para-vet training through this initiative. Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh emphasized the critical role of paravets, given the limited number of veterinarians in the state.

Singh highlighted the challenges faced by paravets due to limited resources and stressed the importance of this new policy in providing comprehensive training in essential services such as vaccination and wound care. Educational institutions like Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Pashu Chikitsa Vigyan Vishwavidyalaya will play a crucial role in implementing this policy, which promises to open up new employment avenues in both government and private sectors.

