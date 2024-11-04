Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Boosts Veterinary Services with New Policy

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a policy to launch diploma and certificate courses in animal husbandry and para-veterinary medicine. This initiative, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aims to increase veterinary services in rural areas by enhancing para-vet training and creating employment opportunities in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 17:15 IST
Uttar Pradesh Boosts Veterinary Services with New Policy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a significant step towards enhancing veterinary services by initiating a new policy for diploma and certificate courses in animal husbandry and para-veterinary medicine.

During a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the decision was made to bolster veterinary services, especially in rural regions, by expanding para-vet training through this initiative. Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh emphasized the critical role of paravets, given the limited number of veterinarians in the state.

Singh highlighted the challenges faced by paravets due to limited resources and stressed the importance of this new policy in providing comprehensive training in essential services such as vaccination and wound care. Educational institutions like Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Pashu Chikitsa Vigyan Vishwavidyalaya will play a crucial role in implementing this policy, which promises to open up new employment avenues in both government and private sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024