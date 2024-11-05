AI Controversy at Jindal University Escalates to High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to O P Jindal University following a plea by an LLM student accused of using AI in an exam submission. The student, Kaustubh Shakkarwar, disputes the university's decision, alleging procedural injustices and lack of evidence for the AI usage claim.

Justice Jasgurpreet Singh is overseeing the case, and a response from Jindal Global Law School has been requested. The hearing is scheduled for November 14. Shakkarwar argues that he was not afforded the opportunity to present his defense or access crucial documents, claiming a breach of natural justice.

Shakkarwar, an engineer-lawmaker specializing in intellectual property laws, contends that AI-generated content was wrongfully attributed to him, resulting in a failing grade. He has called for the quashing of the university's decision, questioning the specifics of AI regulations and invoking the Copyright Act in his defense.

