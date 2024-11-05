School Scandal in Rajasthan: Headmaster's Arrest Sparks Outrage

The arrest of a government school headmaster in Barmer, Rajasthan, has triggered significant community outrage. The headmaster is accused of harassing female students and coercing them into inappropriate relationships by promising favorable treatment in exams and sports.

Evidence against him includes an audio recording purportedly capturing his conversation with a student. Villagers claim this is not the first time such accusations have surfaced against him. Despite previous apologies, the allegations have now led to his apprehension following protests and demands for justice by residents.

The scandal has not only impacted students who stopped attending the school but also prompted Education Minister Madan Dilawar to call for a thorough investigation. The minister labeled the actions reprehensible, emphasizing the need for strict action in an educational setting.

