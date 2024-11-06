Students Unite for Change: NEHU Campus Uprising

Normal operations at the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) came to a halt on Wednesday as students staged a protest to demand the removal of the registrar and deputy registrar, officials confirmed.

Leading the charge were the North Eastern Hill University Students Union (NEHUSU), Khasi Students Union, and the Meghalaya Tribal Teachers' Association's NEHU unit, aligning against what they described as 'incompetence' within the administration of the oldest central university in North East India.

NEHUSU engaged Vice Chancellor PS Shukla in talks demanding action against registrar Col Omkar Singh (Retd) and deputy registrar Amit Gupta due to the university's plummet in NIRF rankings. Failing to secure a favorable response, the students continued their demonstration, necessitating immediate attention from the university administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)