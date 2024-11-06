Engineering Students Face Suspension After Ragging Incident in College Hostel
Five senior students were detained for assaulting a junior during ragging at a state-run engineering college in Keonjhar. They were suspended for a year following the incident. The junior, Biswajeet Behera, is hospitalized with injuries. A case has been registered against the seniors involved.
Five senior students of a state-run engineering college in Keonjhar have been detained by the police following allegations of assaulting a junior student. The incident, which has led to their suspension for a year, occurred on Tuesday night within the college hostel premises.
The assailants reportedly attacked the junior student, Biswajeet Behera, inflicting injuries on his back, hands, and legs using a stick and an iron rod. As per the police, a complaint was lodged at the Town police station by the victim's father, B K Behera.
The college authorities, including Principal Saroj Kumar Sarangi, have taken serious note of the incident. An anti-ragging cell meeting has been convened to address the situation and ensure the safety of students in the institution.
