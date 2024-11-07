Italy's Defense Plan: Guarding Knowledge from Global Threats

The Italian government is taking steps to protect its universities and research institutions from foreign interference, as stated by a government undersecretary on Thursday. With a focus on shielding valuable scientific and technological knowledge, Italy aims to thwart other nations from acquiring such assets.

Historically, Italian governments have employed anti-takeover measures to fend off unwanted investment attempts, predominantly from China, in sectors considered strategically vital. However, these protective 'golden powers' do not extend to educational and research organizations.

Alfredo Mantovano, a senior undersecretary handling intelligence affairs, highlighted the growing sophistication of foreign agents seeking access to Italy's advanced technologies. The most vulnerable sectors identified include biomedicine, robotics, and semiconductors. The government is exploring strategies focused on covering sponsorships and donations, though specific measures remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)