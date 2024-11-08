Boost Your Employability: National Proficiency Test Launched

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and TCS iON inked a pivotal agreement on Friday to launch the National Proficiency Test. This initiative aims to assess skill levels and offer industry-recognized certifications, thereby boosting the employability of job seekers, students, and professionals.

The test, scheduled to occur monthly, will be accessible from cities nationwide, with no restrictions on attempts. It comprises a unique two-part assessment—Test of Knowledge and Test of Application—designed to enable participants to showcase their proficiency and enhance career prospects.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC, emphasized the transformative potential of this initiative, stating, "The NSDC-TCS iON agreement marks the onset of a movement towards improved employability, aligning skill assessments with industry needs to ensure Indian youth are job-ready and poised for success in their careers."

