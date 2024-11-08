Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over University Event in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai has accused Professor Poonam Tandon, vice-chancellor of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, of supporting an ABVP event linked to RSS. Tandon denies the allegations, asserting she is merely an invitee. Political implications over educational integrity are being hotly debated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow/Gorakhpur | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:53 IST
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai has leveled accusations against Professor Poonam Tandon, the vice-chancellor of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, for purportedly distributing invitations for a student-wing event tied to the RSS. The event, ABVP's 70th National Convention, is scheduled at the university's sports complex from November 22-24.

Rai criticized the alleged promotion, asserting it represents an effort to 'saffronise' educational institutions. He claimed funds intended for education are wrongly utilized to propagate the RSS's ideology. In response, Tandon refuted these allegations, clarifying her position as an invitee only, having no organizational role.

Further criticism came from Congress' Gorakhpur district chief, Nirmala Paswan, who condemned the supposed misuse of university administrators to advance a political agenda. Despite lacking evidence, local Samajwadi Party leader Brijesh Gautam commented on the issue, urging Tandon to prioritize educational promotion over political affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

