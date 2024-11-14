Left Menu

Odisha's Educational Transformation: Fee Waivers, Scheme Launches, and Policy Implementation

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced complete waiver of food fees for students in 455 school hostels and introduced initiatives to enhance education. These include a slight increase in mid-day meal prices, model schools under the Godabarish Mishra Yojana, and financial aid for tribal students. The NEP 2020 will also be implemented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has made significant strides in education by annulling food fees for students in 455 school hostels. This decision is set to relieve parents from the previous monthly burden of Rs 2,000, marking a shift towards more accessible education across the state.

Amidst the Suravi children's festival, Majhi also declared a one-rupee increment in the mid-day meal program costs, aiming to boost nutritional standards for primary and upper primary students. The Chief Minister criticized the preceding BJD government for its allegedly superficial school transformation initiatives.

Majhi revealed new educational schemes, including the establishment of model schools in every panchayat and financial support for tribal students transitioning between class levels. A pledge was made to introduce the National Education Policy 2020 in the coming academic year, promising transformative changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

