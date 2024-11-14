Odisha's Educational Transformation: Fee Waivers, Scheme Launches, and Policy Implementation

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has made significant strides in education by annulling food fees for students in 455 school hostels. This decision is set to relieve parents from the previous monthly burden of Rs 2,000, marking a shift towards more accessible education across the state.

Amidst the Suravi children's festival, Majhi also declared a one-rupee increment in the mid-day meal program costs, aiming to boost nutritional standards for primary and upper primary students. The Chief Minister criticized the preceding BJD government for its allegedly superficial school transformation initiatives.

Majhi revealed new educational schemes, including the establishment of model schools in every panchayat and financial support for tribal students transitioning between class levels. A pledge was made to introduce the National Education Policy 2020 in the coming academic year, promising transformative changes.

