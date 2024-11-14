Left Menu

The Onion Acquires Infowars in Bankruptcy Auction

The Onion purchased Alex Jones' Infowars brand in a bankruptcy auction. Jones filed for bankruptcy after defamation judgments worth $1.5 billion. The acquisition includes Infowars' intellectual property, website, and inventory, with support from Sandy Hook victims' families to halt the spread of misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:37 IST
The Onion has successfully acquired the Infowars brand from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a bankruptcy auction, according to recent court filings. This development follows Jones' 2022 bankruptcy filing after courts mandated him to pay $1.5 billion for defaming families affected by the Sandy Hook tragedy.

Unable to meet the massive financial judgments, Jones was left with no option but to auction Infowars, a digital platform he built over the years. In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jones expressed dismay, noting, "They're shutting us down," and pledging to remain active until the final moment.

The Sandy Hook families of eight victims supported The Onion's bid, viewing it as a significant step toward dismantling Jones' alleged "misinformation machine." The acquisition not only covers the Infowars website but also its customer lists, social media accounts, and production equipment, effectively neutralizing the controversial platform's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

