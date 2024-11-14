The Onion Acquires Infowars in Bankruptcy Auction
The Onion purchased Alex Jones' Infowars brand in a bankruptcy auction. Jones filed for bankruptcy after defamation judgments worth $1.5 billion. The acquisition includes Infowars' intellectual property, website, and inventory, with support from Sandy Hook victims' families to halt the spread of misinformation.
The Onion has successfully acquired the Infowars brand from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a bankruptcy auction, according to recent court filings. This development follows Jones' 2022 bankruptcy filing after courts mandated him to pay $1.5 billion for defaming families affected by the Sandy Hook tragedy.
Unable to meet the massive financial judgments, Jones was left with no option but to auction Infowars, a digital platform he built over the years. In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jones expressed dismay, noting, "They're shutting us down," and pledging to remain active until the final moment.
The Sandy Hook families of eight victims supported The Onion's bid, viewing it as a significant step toward dismantling Jones' alleged "misinformation machine." The acquisition not only covers the Infowars website but also its customer lists, social media accounts, and production equipment, effectively neutralizing the controversial platform's operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Community Notes Fails to Counter Election Misinformation on X
Voting Tech Firms Gear Up for 2024 Challenges Amid Misinformation and Threats
Community Notes Under Scrutiny: Failing to Counter Election Misinformation
Puri Slams Congress for Alleged Misinformation Tactics
U.S. Intelligence to Blame Russia for Election Misinformation