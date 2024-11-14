Left Menu

Sikkim's Bold Step: Closing Schools to Elevate Education

The Sikkim government, led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, will close 97 schools after the semester due to low enrolment. Education Minister Raju Basnet stated that students would be relocated to nearby schools to maximize resources and improve education quality, highlighting the state's prioritization of educational infrastructure.

Updated: 14-11-2024 21:42 IST
The Sikkim government has announced the closure of 97 schools post-semester, citing low student enrolment as the primary reason for the decision, Education Minister Raju Basnet revealed on Thursday.

The action will see 78 primary, 12 junior high, and seven senior secondary schools shutting their doors. Students from these closures will be integrated into the nearest operational institutions to optimize resources.

According to Minister Basnet, the move seeks to enhance educational quality across the state. Under the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha government, education remains a top priority, with significant investments in infrastructure and resources, as emphasized by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

