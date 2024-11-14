Sikkim's Bold Step: Closing Schools to Elevate Education

The Sikkim government has announced the closure of 97 schools post-semester, citing low student enrolment as the primary reason for the decision, Education Minister Raju Basnet revealed on Thursday.

The action will see 78 primary, 12 junior high, and seven senior secondary schools shutting their doors. Students from these closures will be integrated into the nearest operational institutions to optimize resources.

According to Minister Basnet, the move seeks to enhance educational quality across the state. Under the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha government, education remains a top priority, with significant investments in infrastructure and resources, as emphasized by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

