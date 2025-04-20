Himachal Pradesh to Introduce CBSE Curriculum in Schools: A Step Towards Educational Reforms

In a significant move, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Sunday the introduction of the CBSE curriculum in government schools, starting with a pilot program in 100 institutions. This initiative is part of wider educational reforms aimed at enhancing the state's academic framework.

Presiding over the closing ceremony of Fire Service Week in Shimla, CM Sukhu also highlighted critical advancements in emergency services. Thirteen new firefighting vehicles were inaugurated to bolster the state's disaster response capabilities, while upcoming recruitment for 700 home guard personnel was also disclosed.

The event served as a platform to honor fire service personnel for their dedicated service. Additionally, financial grants were promised to families of fallen fire personnel, highlighting the state's commitment to supporting its front-line workers.

