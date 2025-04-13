Left Menu

Political Rifts and Educational Reforms: Inside Maharashtra's NCP Dynamics

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar dismissed reporter queries about a meeting with NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar, as the latter announced educational and cultural initiatives at Rayat Shikshan Sanstha. Despite ongoing political tensions, the managing council plans new courses and a magazine to foster learning and cultural exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:07 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar brushed off reporters' questions about his meeting with Sharad Pawar at the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha managing council gathering, emphasizing it was obligatory for him to attend as part of the institution's leadership.

Despite enduring political tensions following the split of the NCP in July 2023, both factions led by Ajit and Sharad Pawar met again, highlighting continuing complexities in their political relationship. The meeting was part of a series of public appearances that signal evolving dynamics within the state's once-unified party.

During the gathering, Sharad Pawar, the institution's president, announced the launch of a magazine, 'Rayat', and new educational programs, including courses on AI and IoT, reflecting a push towards innovation and cultural growth. Plans for a 'Centre of Excellence' in Satara further emphasize these educational reforms.

