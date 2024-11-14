Protests and Controversy Surround Sealed Coaching Center in Prayagraj

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) took decisive action against the Sanskriti IAS coaching center on Thursday, sealing its premises as student protests erupted outside the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) office.

The controversy stems from the coaching center's claim that they were punished for providing food and water to the protesting students. In contrast, PDA cites unauthorized constructions as the reason for the closure, explaining the center ignored prior warnings to comply with approved building plans.

The protests, driven by government job aspirants demanding unified exam dates for UPPSC tests, bore fruit as the commission agreed to revert to a single-day format for its PCS exam and set up a transparency committee for the RO-ARO exam.

(With inputs from agencies.)