Teach For India Unveils New Arts Fellowship

Teach For India has announced an Arts Fellowship as part of its two-year program to help children achieve excellent education. Launching in 2025, this full-time paid initiative aims to foster appreciation for artistic expression and empower aspiring leaders in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 14:33 IST
Teach For India, a non-profit committed to educational equity, revealed an Arts Fellowship as a new extension to its existing two-year program. Scheduled to launch on January 6, 2025, this full-time paid fellowship will augment efforts to offer quality education to children across India, according to organization officials.

Spearheaded by Shaheen Mistri, Teach For India's CEO, the initiative marks a significant milestone in the organization's mission to close the educational inequity gap nationwide. Mistri highlighted the nonprofit's 15-year journey, involving 1000 Fellows and 5000 Alumni affecting the educational lives of 50 million children, as a testament to their relentless efforts.

The Arts Fellowship aims to deeply engage students in both local and global art forms, fostering lifelong appreciation and pride in artistic expression. The program aspires to cultivate leaders driven by creativity and compassion, promoting societal change, according to Mistri.

