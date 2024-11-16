Left Menu

Kerala Pushes for Extra Exam Time for Diabetic Students

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has requested a report from the CBSE regarding a plea for additional exam time for students with type 1 diabetes, following a submission by Bushra Shihab advocating for equal provisions in CBSE exams as currently offered by the Kerala government.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-11-2024 19:28 IST
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission is taking action to ensure fair examination conditions for students living with type 1 diabetes. The chairperson, Justice Alexander Thomas, has requested a detailed report from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) concerning a plea for additional time allowances.

The initiative was spurred by a request from Bushra Shihab, highlighting that the Kerala government already extends an extra 20 minutes per hour for such students during state-level exams. In response, the SHRC has asked CBSE and the state's General Education Department to provide their insights within a month.

This move could potentially impact over 8,000 affected students in Kerala and 800,000 across India, aiming to ensure equitable examination circumstances for type 1 diabetic students in CBSE institutions.

