Xi Jinping Calls for Stronger Vietnam-China Ties Amid U.S. Tariff Pressures

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged for stronger ties between China and Vietnam during his visit to Hanoi, focusing on trade and supply chains. The visit comes amid U.S. tariff disruptions. Multiple agreements were signed, although specific details remain undisclosed. Tensions over trade rules and the South China Sea persist.

Updated: 15-04-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 01:28 IST
Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for stronger trade and supply chain ties with Vietnam amid increasing disruptions caused by U.S. tariffs. During his visit to Hanoi, Xi witnessed the signing of dozens of cooperation agreements, although the specific content of many remains undisclosed.

Xi emphasized the importance of collaboration in production and supply chains in an article for Vietnam's Communist Party newspaper. The call for enhanced partnership comes as both nations face challenges related to taxation from the U.S., which are due to a moratorium expiring soon.

The trip, which includes stops in Malaysia and Cambodia, aims to solidify regional ties. Vietnam has seen a significant influx of Chinese investments, especially as manufacturers relocate to avoid duties imposed by the previous U.S. administration. However, tensions remain over conflicting territorial claims in the South China Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

